Kieron Pollard birthday: 3 times the MI all-rounder was at his hilarious best in the IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard turns 35 today (May 12). The former West Indies limited-overs skipper has been an integral part of the Mumbai franchise over the years and is one of the big reasons behind their unprecedented success in the T20 league.

The all-rounder has featured in 189 IPL matches, scoring 3412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of 147.32. He has notched up 16 half-centuries in the tournament with a best of 87*, which came off 34 balls in a chase of 219 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season.

Apart from his batting skills, Pollard is also a handy medium-pacer. He has claimed 69 scalps at a strike rate of 21.57. He also has one of the safest pair of hands in the business when it comes to fielding.

Kieron Pollard: The funny cricketer

The 35-year-old may be having a forgettable IPL 2022 season. However, he has kept his humor in tact, which was evident when he kissed fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo during the MI vs CSK clash in the first half of IPL 2022. On the occasion of his birthday, we look at three instances when the MI all-rounder was at his hilarious best in the IPL.

#3 When Pollard hit the umpire while bowling (IPL 2022)

This was unintentional but funny nonetheless. During Mumbai’s match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium on May 9, Pollard lost control of the ball just before completing his delivery stride. The ball, which slipped out of his hands, went in the reverse direction than originally intended and hit the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney, who was caught off-guard.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of KKR’s innings as Pollard ran into bowl to Nitish Rana. The ball did not hit Gaffaney hard though. The bowler apologized and everyone had a nice laugh over the funny incident.

#2 Pollard directs the ball to the boundary (IPL 2021)

Pollard came up with yet another funny reaction after being hit on the helmet by Chris Morris during a match between MI and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021. The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings, during Mumbai’s successful chase of 172 in Delhi. The West Indian cricketer had already hit a six and four off Morris when he was struck on the head by a bouncer on the third ball of the over.

The batter tried to duck the delivery but it hit the helmet and ricocheted towards the fine-leg boundary. As the ball headed towards the ropes, Pollard was seen comically waving his hands as if gesturing the ball to cross the boundary. That’s not all. The Windies funnyman also fist-bumped the dejected bowler.

#1 When Kieron Pollard taped his mouth (IPL 2015)

The West Indies all-rounder makes a point without saying a word. Pic: IPLT20.COM

During an IPL 2015 encounter between Mumbai and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Pollard famously taped his mouth and amused a lot of people. MI had put up 209 for seven, batting first in the match in Bengaluru. When MI came out to bowl, Pollard was constantly chatting with his Windies teammate in the opposite camp, Chris Gayle.

The umpires were not pleased with the all-rounder’s constant chirping and even warned the cricketer. Reacting to the warning, Pollard decided to tape his mouth. He ran into the dugout and came back with a piece of tape over his mouth. Every time he wanted to have a chat, he removed the tape and put it back on! From commentators to opponents and the crowd, everyone enjoyed the MI all-rounder’s antics.

Edited by Samya Majumdar