IPL Auction 2019: KXIP's decision to release Manzoor Dar does not surprise JKCA

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 123 // 15 Nov 2018, 22:22 IST

Manzoor Dar is a hard-hitting batsman who also bowls occasional medium pace

Kings XI Punjab have released Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Manzoor Dar along with ten other players ahead of the IPL auctions, which are expected to take place during December.

The Punjab franchise have left out eleven players including star cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel and Aaron Finch. They have retained skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and eight more players.

Manzoor, a sturdy right-handed batsman from the northern part of Jammu & Kashmir. was brought by Kings XI Punjab for 20 lakhs during the 2018 IPL Auction. However, he was not given any opportunity in the playing XI. He was the only player from the state of Jammu & Kashmir to get a bid in the auction last year.

Manzoor Dar, also known by name of 'Pandav', has appeared in nine T20s and 11 List A matches for his state. Last year, he caught the limelight largely due to his six-hitting ability. Fans at Jammu & Kashmir were disappointed as he did not a game last season.

Meanwhile, a Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) official believes that Dar's exit from the franchise does not come across as a surprise.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the JKCA official affirmed, "It was always on cards (Manzoor's release from KXIP) but he shouldn't feel disappointed. He got to share dressing room with some greats of world cricket and the things he learnt would always remain with him."

The official added, "Parvez Rasool is the only Jammu & Kashmir player to have played in IPL while Manzoor was the third player to be a part of a IPL team. We are hopeful to see more Jammu & Kashmir players playing the IPL in the coming years."

Kings XI Punjab have traded Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. As the first trading window came to an end today, all the teams have come up with their list of released and retained players.