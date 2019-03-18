×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab - Team Composition and Analysis

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
450   //    18 Mar 2019, 13:59 IST

Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab

The Kings XI Punjab had the highest budget to spend in this year’s IPL auction. They failed to make it to the playoffs last season despite having some pretty big names in their squad. With a lot of funds left in their purse, they had options to choose from as well as an ability to bid with confidence.

KXIP had an impressive auction this year, but they could have done way better with the choice of players available. KXIP released as many as 11 players, including some big names like Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh ahead of the IPL Auction 2019. They have also traded Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh to bolster their batting department.

Kings XI Punjab Squad:

Batsmen – Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan

All Rounders – Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran

Wicket Keepers – Lokesh Rahul, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Team Composition and Analysis:

Advertisement

Some of the players mentioned in the above squad are unknown to many but have been signed for plenty by the KXIP; Prabhsimran Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are the ones to watch!

The player that everyone was talking about in the summer of 2018, has been bought by Punjab this year. That’s right, it’s the English all-rounder Sam Curran, who created problems for both batsman and bowlers in the Test series against India. His inclusion in the XI will be a decisive factor for KXIP’s chances of victory.

The strength of KXIP is their opening combination - the ever-dominating IPL star Chris Gayle and aggressive and stylish KL Rahul. If these two get going, it’s going to be difficult for any lineup, irrespective of the team, bowler, or conditions to stop them.

Secondly, they have four crucial overs to be bowled by Afghanistan's star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, which will help them defend small totals as well as create pressure with the new ball in the initial overs.

KXIP chose the right option to buy Mohammad Shami as they were in need of an experienced Indian pacer and Shami can prove to be highly effective for that job.

Ratings:

Batting – 8/10

All-rounders – 6/10

Bowling – 7/10

Let us know your thoughts on KXIP’s team and if they have a chance to win the title.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Chris Gayle IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
The Bharat Army is the Indian Cricket Team's No.1 Global Supporter Group. The Bharat Army has become famous in its association with Team India for its passionate and committed support travelling around the world supporting Team India for almost 20 years. Visit https://www.bharatarmy.com for more details and Register yourself as a Member for Free.
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will the Kings XI Punjab rule the league this year?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab SWOT analysis 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab team preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's top XI players.
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Best Possible XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's strongest playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the best overseas combination for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best candidate to captain Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us