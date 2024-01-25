KKR playing 11 from Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL debut in 2010 - where are they now? 

Cheteshwar Pujara is celebrating his 36th birthday today (January 25). The veteran Indian cricketer is majorly known for his heroics in Test cricket. He was one of the architects of India's historic Test series victories on Australian soil in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Despite having decent numbers in white-ball cricket also, Cheteshwar Pujara has managed to play only 22 games in his IPL career so far. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad that won the IPL trophy in 2021. His debut, meanwhile, happened in the opening fixture of IPL 2010, where he turned up for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against the Deccan Chargers.

KKR won that match by 11 runs at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Here's a look at KKR's playing XI from that game and where those players are now.

Openers - Manoj Tiwary and Brad Hodge

Manoj Tiwary opened the batting for KKR alongside Brad Hodge. Tiwary lost his wicket on the first ball itself, with Chaminda Vaas dismissing him caught out. Hodge scored 13 off nine before Jaskaran Singh dismissed him.

Tiwary has entered politics now. He also plays domestic cricket for the Bengal team and is the team's captain in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, Hodge retired from cricket long back and tried his luck in coaching and commentary.

Middle Order - Sourav Ganguly (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Owais Shah, Angelo Mathews, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), and Laxmi Shukla

Cheteshwar Pujara made his IPL debut under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy. Ganguly got out for a golden duck to Chaminda Vaas in the first over itself. Debutant Pujara had to come out to bat in the first over only, and he scored 10 runs off 16 balls. RP Singh scalped Pujara's wicket when KKR's score was 31.

KKR were down to 31/4 when Owais Shah and Angelo Mathews united forces to take the total to 161/4 in 20 overs. Shah remained not out on 58 off 46 and Mathews chipped in with a 46-ball 65*, hitting five fours and four sixes.

Laxmi Shukla didn't get an opportunity to bat, but he bowled a decent spell of 1/30 in three overs. Wriddhiman Saha did not bat as well.

Ganguly now works as the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Cheteshwar Pujara, Angelo Mathews and Wriddhiman Saha are still active across all formats. Saha even plays for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Shukla played his last domestic season for Bengal in 2015, while Shah turned up for Purple Dot Ndovus in Swaminarayan Pro Twenty tournament in November 2022.

Bowlers - Murali Kartik, Charl Langeveldt and Ishant Sharma

Murali Kartik led KKR's spin attack in Cheteshwar Pujara's debut IPL match. The left-arm spinner bowled an impressive spell of 1/17 in three overs, picking up the big wicket of VVS Laxman.

Charl Langeveldt and Ishant Sharma formed KKR's spin attack. Langeveldt was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/26 in four overs. Sharma supported him to perfection by dismissing Andrew Symonds in his spell of 1/31.

Kartik has retired now and works as a commentator for the BCCI. Langeveldt has hung up his boots as well and works as a bowling coach for Punjab Kings. Sharma is active in all formats of cricket and will turn up for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

