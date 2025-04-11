KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 25 of IPL 2025 ft. Sunil Narine & Quinton de Kock

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will battle it out against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 11. The defending champions will travel to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for this high-octane encounter.

The Knight Riders haven't been able to find any winning momentum in IPL 2025. They are on the back of a home defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and desperately need to put together a string of victories if they are to climb into the top half of the points table.

Luckily, though, KKR have a solid combination that has most bases covered.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 25 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sunil Narine

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Both Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine haven't fired as often as KKR would have liked at the top of the order, putting immense pressure on the middle-order batters to make up for their failures. Kolkata will want their opening duo to step up against CSK, who have struggled to contain runs from one end in the powerplay.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Captain Ajinkya Rahane will be keen to prove a point against his former franchise. Venkatesh Iyer, meanwhile, has found some form in the new campaign.

Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh have made up the middle order throughout KKR's contests in IPL 2025, although the latter two haven't had much to do. Russell's form will be watched closely, especially if Kolkata decide to pick an additional spinner in Moeen Ali.

Spencer Johnson has been expensive, and it makes sense to pick Moeen against a leftie-heavy Super Kings outfit.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

India v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 - Source: Getty

The core of KKR's bowling lineup will remain constant for this one. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana will man the pace attack, with Varun Chakaravarthy leading the spin unit at a venue he knows well.

Impact Player Options - Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Chetan Sakariya

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been KKR's batting impact player while chasing. He is expected to feature, having been in good form.

If the Knight Riders want to offset Johnson's exclusion by adding a fourth pace option, they could turn to Chetan Sakariya, whose cutters could prove useful if a typical Chepauk wicket is rolled out.

However, Raghuvanshi is the likelier choice.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More