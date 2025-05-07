KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 57 of IPL 2025 ft. Ajinkya Rahane & Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 57 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, May 7. The encounter will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The defending champions haven't had a season to remember, but they're still in playoff contention. Having notched up two wins on the trot, the Knight Riders will be keen on using that momentum against a team that is rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.
KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.
On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 57 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Sunil Narine
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't made a major impact at the top of the order, but he should retain his place ahead of Quinton de Kock and Luvnith Sisodia for now. Sunil Narine, who picked up the Player of the Match award in the reverse fixture, should partner him.
Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell
KKR have no reason to make any changes to their middle order. Moeen Ali has made an impact whenever he's been picked, and with CSK having a few left-handers in their lineup, he should retain his place as the fourth overseas player in the side ahead of Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell will take up flexible roles in the lineup, with captain Ajinkya Rahane batting at No. 3. Russell's promotion in the previous game worked well for the franchise.
Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora will lead the pace attack for the three-time IPL champions, while Varun Chakaravarthy will man the spin unit. There's not much scope for change in this department, although Chetan Sakariya made his debut for the franchise recently.
Impact Player Options - Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia
Ramandeep Singh re-entered the fray in the previous game and can be expected to feature against CSK. If not an additional finishing option, KKR could go with either the pyrotechnics of Sisodia or the wily left-arm spin of Anukul Roy. Ramandeep, however, is the likelier pick.
