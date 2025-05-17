KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 58 of IPL 2025 ft. Anrich Nortje & Venkatesh Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 58 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 17. The encounter, the first of the restart, will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru under the threat of rain.

Ad

The Knight Riders seemed to gain a bit of momentum just before the suspension of the league, but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed them a demoralizing defeat in a major blow to their playoff hopes. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will know that they now have no room for error.

Like all teams, KKR are expected to tweak their combination slightly upon the resumption of IPL 2025.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 58 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Sunil Narine

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in disappointing form lately, and there are reports suggesting that KKR might be handing Karnataka boy Luvnith Sisodia a long-awaited debut. However, Kolkata are already thin in the overseas department of their squad and could persist wtih Gurbaz for a game longer.

Ad

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Venkatesh Iyer has been dealing with a niggle in recent times, but he batted in the nets ahead of the encounter and is expected to feature. He should bat after captain Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the lineup, pushing Manish Pandey back to the bench.

Ad

Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh form the backbone of the KKR lower-middle order. Without Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell available for selection, the big-hitting trio will need to be at their best at the Chinnaswamy.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

India v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 - Source: Getty

Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy have been key cogs in the KKR bowling attack throughout IPL 2025. The same is expected to continue in Bengaluru.

Ad

Impact Player Options - Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR now have an overseas slot to fill thanks to Moeen's absence. Anrich Nortje's pace and bounce could be useful on a Chinnaswamy track that has aided bowlers of his skillset, and the same goes for Spencer Johnson. Nortje could be preferred since he wasn't given a long run like the Aussie was.

Sisodia is another option as a batting impact sub, in case the Knight Riders chase and want to give themselves enough firepower.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More