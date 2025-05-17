KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 58 of IPL 2025 ft. Anrich Nortje & Venkatesh Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 58 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 17. The encounter, the first of the restart, will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru under the threat of rain.
The Knight Riders seemed to gain a bit of momentum just before the suspension of the league, but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed them a demoralizing defeat in a major blow to their playoff hopes. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will know that they now have no room for error.
Like all teams, KKR are expected to tweak their combination slightly upon the resumption of IPL 2025.
KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.
On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 58 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Sunil Narine
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in disappointing form lately, and there are reports suggesting that KKR might be handing Karnataka boy Luvnith Sisodia a long-awaited debut. However, Kolkata are already thin in the overseas department of their squad and could persist wtih Gurbaz for a game longer.
Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh
Venkatesh Iyer has been dealing with a niggle in recent times, but he batted in the nets ahead of the encounter and is expected to feature. He should bat after captain Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the lineup, pushing Manish Pandey back to the bench.
Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh form the backbone of the KKR lower-middle order. Without Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell available for selection, the big-hitting trio will need to be at their best at the Chinnaswamy.
Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy have been key cogs in the KKR bowling attack throughout IPL 2025. The same is expected to continue in Bengaluru.
Impact Player Options - Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia
KKR now have an overseas slot to fill thanks to Moeen's absence. Anrich Nortje's pace and bounce could be useful on a Chinnaswamy track that has aided bowlers of his skillset, and the same goes for Spencer Johnson. Nortje could be preferred since he wasn't given a long run like the Aussie was.
Sisodia is another option as a batting impact sub, in case the Knight Riders chase and want to give themselves enough firepower.
