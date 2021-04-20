KKR vs CSK head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 15 of IPL 2021

After winning two matches on the trot, the Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their momentum in IPL 2021 when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

The Super Kings beat the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals in their previous two games. On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost their last two matches to the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the last match played between CSK and KKR, the Super Kings beat the Knight Riders by six wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

With the two multi-time champions set to square off for the first time in IPL 2021 on Wednesday night, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 15-9. The two teams met twice last year, with each recording a victory.

While CSK and KKR have battled at neutral venues multiple times, the upcoming match will be their first meeting at Wankhede Stadium. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in this IPL 2021 fixture.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Suresh Raina has aggregated 736 runs in fixtures between CSK and KKR. No other batsman has even scored 500 runs. Meanwhile, Andre Russell has amassed 270 runs while donning the KKR jersey against CSK.

Suresh Raina has aggregated 736 runs in fixtures between CSK and KKR. No other batsman has even scored 500 runs. Meanwhile, Andre Russell has amassed 270 runs while donning the KKR jersey against CSK.

Sunil Narine has dismissed 15 CSK batsmen in his career. The Caribbean all-rounder is yet to play in IPL 2021. Among current players, Ravindra Jadeja has been the most successful bowler for CSK against KKR, with 15 wickets to his name.