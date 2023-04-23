KKR vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match

A new chapter will be added to the rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the two teams cross swords in Match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

This particular match-up has produced some exciting games in the recent past and fans can expect another thrilling contest tonight.

The two franchises have been a part of all the IPL seasons played so far and have clashed 27 times across the IPL and twice in the Champions League T20.

Ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between KKR and CSK is dominated by the Super Kings. The Men in Yellow have won 17 out of the 27 IPL matches played between the two sides. KKR, meanwhile, have recorded just nine wins, with one game in 2009 being washed out.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record in the IPL:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 17

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Matches with No Result - 1

KKR vs CSK head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium will play host to tonight's battle between the two franchises. Unlike the overall record, the head-to-head between KKR and CSK at Eden Gardens is more evenly balanced. CSK have beaten KKR five times in nine games at the venue, with the hosts managing four wins.

It will be interesting to see if Kolkata can level the record tonight.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 4

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 KKR vs CSK IPL matches

CSK and KKR have played each other twice in IPL finals [IPLT20]

As far as the last five IPL matches between KKR and CSK are concerned, the MS Dhoni-led unit have defeated the Men in Purple four times.

CSK were on a four-game winning streak against the Knight Riders before Shreyas Iyer and Co. bagged a win in the tournament opener in 2022.

Before their IPL 2023 showdown starts, here's a look at the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings matches:

KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, March 26, 2022

CSK (192/3) beat KKR (165/9) by 27 runs, October 15, 2021

CSK (172/8) beat KKR (171/6) by 2 wickets, September, 2021

CSK (220/3) beat KKR (202/10) by 18 runs, April 21, 2021

CSK (178/4) beat KKR (172/5) by 6 wickets, October 29, 2020

