KKR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 33

Match 33 of IPL 2023 happened last night (April 23) at the Eden Gardens, where the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by a big margin of 49 runs. Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Devon Conway were the architects of CSK's victory.

Nitish Rana won the toss and invited the Chennai Super Kings to bat first at the Eden Gardens. The decision did not work in the Kolkata Knight Riders' favor as CSK took advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and scored 235 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

Rahane led CSK's charge with an unbeaten 29-ball 71. He received fine support from Shivam Dube, who aggregated 50 runs off just 21 deliveries. Earlier in the innings, opener Devon Conway hit a half-century as well for the visitors.

Suyash Sharma was the only KKR bowler with an economy rate of less than 10. He emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 1/29 in four overs.

In reply, the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to take advantage of the field restrictions in the first six overs. They lost openers Sunil Narine and Narayan Jagadeesan in the first two overs only. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana failed to find boundaries consistently as KKR were down to 46/3 after 7.1 overs.

Half-centuries from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh took KKR past the 180-run mark, but in the end, they lost the game by 49 runs. Now that Match 33 of IPL 2023 has ended, here's a look at the three moments from the game that generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 The yellow sea at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2023

Generally, when IPL matches happen in Kolkata, the purple sea takes over the Eden Gardens. KKR fans turn up in huge numbers wearing purple jerseys to support the home side. However, last night was different. A majority of the fans in Kolkata came to watch the match, wearing yellow jerseys for MS Dhoni's CSK.

The sea of yellow would only be at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL, but in IPL 2023, CSK fans have taken over the other venues as well.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane's incredible shot turns heads in IPL 2023 match

Ajinkya Rahane played some magnificent shots during his unbeaten knock of 71 runs from 29 balls. The Chennai Super Kings star smacked six fours and five sixes. One of them was a reverse scoop off Kulwant Khejroliya's bowling.

Rahane, who was known to be a Test specialist just a few years ago, showed off his 360-degree hitting skills and scooped a delivery from Khejroliya towards the third-man region for a four.

#3 MS Dhoni's cryptic comment in post-match presentation of IPL 2023 match between CSK and KKR

MS Dhoni's post-match presentation comments always receive a lot of attention from the fans. However, his comments after yesterday's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders have confused the fans a bit.

Speaking about the sea of yellow present at the Eden Gardens, Dhoni said that the fans would have come in yellow to probably give him a farewell. This statement subtly hinted towards his retirement after IPL 2023.

