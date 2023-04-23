KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and IPL records

After two consecutive away games, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host their third home game when they face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens. Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played on Sunday, April 23.

After a decent start to their campaign, KKR have lost their way a bit and will enter the game against CSK on the back of two successive defeats. They are placed eighth in the table with just four points from six games. CSK, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures and are third in the table with eight points in six games.

Before the game between KKR and CSK, here's a look at the history of the pitch in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records & stats

The pitch in Kolkata helps the batters and the bowlers equally. In the previous game on this ground, Harry Brook slammed IPL 2023's first century in the first innings. In the second innings, Mayank Markande bowled a decent spell of 2/27 to ensure the opposition fell short of the target by 23 runs.

Teams batting second have achieved more success than those defending a total at Eden Gardens. Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 80

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 47.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team score: 232/2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2019.

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 159

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Pitch report

The pitch report for the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2023 will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Judging by the pitch from the previous games played at this stadium, one can assume that it will help both the batters and the spinners.

Batters should dominate the first half of the match, with the spinners coming into play as the contest progresses. It should be a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Harry Brook celebrating his century vs KKR [IPLT20]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) trounced Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After being put to bat first, SRH scored 228/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. As mentioned earlier, Brook slammed a superlative 55-ball century, while skipper Aiden Markram also chipped in with 50 off 26 balls.

Chasing a gigantic total of 229 for the win, KKR batters kept losing wickets at regular junctures. Skipper Nitish Rana scored a 41-ball 75, but it went in vain as KKR lost the game by 23 runs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 228/4 (Harry Brook 100, Andre Russell 3/22) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 205/7 (Nitish Rana 75, Mayank Markande 2/27) by 23 runs

