KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

The Chennai Super Kings recorded their fifth win of IPL 2023 last night against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane hit half-centuries for the visitors to set up their 49-run victory over the two-time champions.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to bowl first in Kolkata. The pitch was good for batting and CSK's batters took full advantage of the conditions, posting 235 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 236 runs for the win, the Knight Riders crossed the 180-run mark thanks to half-centuries from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh. However, they could not avoid a comprehensive defeat.

The IPL 2023 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings is in the history books, and here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and stats from the game.

List of all award winners in the KKR vs CSK match, IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible knock of 71 runs from 29 balls. The veteran Indian batter relentlessly attacked the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers, smacking six fours and five sixes. He displayed his 360-degree hitting skills during his knock.

Rahane won multiple awards at the post-match presentation ceremony last night. Here is the complete list:

Player of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (71 off 29)

Game-changer of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane

Catch of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane

Longest Six of the Match: Jason Roy

Electric Striker of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (strike rate of 244.83)

Most Fours of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (6 fours)

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 (Image: Sportskeeda)

The Chennai Super Kings scored 235/4 in 20 overs, riding on Ajinkya Rahane's 29-ball 71, Shivam Dube's 21-ball 50 and Devon Conway's 40-ball 56. Ravindra Jadeja played a handy cameo of 18 runs off eight balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 20-ball 35 at the top.

Uncapped Suyash Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the home side. He picked up one wicket while conceding 29 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, KKR lost two early wickets in the run-chase. Venkatesh Iyer also departed to the pavilion after the powerplay as KKR slumped to 46/3 in the eighth over. Jason Roy's 26-ball 61 and Rinku Singh's 33-ball 53 helped KKR reach 186/8, but they were 49 runs short of CSK's score.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and uncapped pacer Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets each for the Chennai-based franchise.

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match

Multiple records were broken during the high-scoring clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. Here's a list of some interesting stats from this IPL 2023 match:

Sunil Narine recorded his 15th duck in the IPL. He jointly owns the record for the most ducks in the tournament along with his teammate Mandeep Singh and RCB wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Jason Roy broke Kyle Mayers' record for the fastest half-century against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Roy scored a half-century in 19 balls, while LSG's Mayers scored 50 off 21 balls. The Kolkata Knight Riders have lost the most wickets in powerplay overs in this season so far. They have lost 17 wickets. The Punjab Kings are second with 14 wickets.

