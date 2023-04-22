KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings. The iconic Eden Gardens will be hosting this encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders are really struggling in this year’s competition. They are placed in the bottom half of the points table. They have only managed to win two out of six games. The Knight Riders lost their third game on the trot when they couldn't prevail against Delhi Capitals in their last outing.

After being asked to bat first, Jason Roy top-scored with 43 at the top of the order but the other batters never got going as they got bundled out on 127 on the last ball of their innings. Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy and Nitish Rana picked up two wickets and took the game to the last over but failed to defend the total. They will be hoping to put in a better performance on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have played six games so far and won four of those. They have eight points under their belt. They grabbed their fourth win when they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in their previous outing.

Bowling first, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Sunrisers to 134/7. Devon Conway led the charge with the bat as he scored a brilliant 77* at the top of the order to chase down the total in the penultimate over. They will look to repeat their performance against KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 33, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 23rd 2022, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is slow in nature. We can see spinners play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to get their eye in before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kolkata on Sunday is expected to hover between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

We may expect Anukul Roy to come into the side in place of Mandeep Singh who has been out of form. Also expect Shardul Thakur to replace Kulwant Khejroliya.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings

The Super Kings have been performing brilliantly and don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Knight Riders have lost four games so far whereas the Super Kings have won four. The Knight Riders will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the men in yellow on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win Match 33 of IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Ruturaj Gaikwad to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes