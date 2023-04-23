KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23. This will be the second game of the doubleheader.

KKR are languishing in eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table, with only two wins from six games. Following Rinku Singh’s engineered win over Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata have hit a three-match losing streak. In their last game, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets as their batting flattered to deceive.

CSK will be high on confidence heading into Sunday’s encounter. They hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last match. Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket haul held SRH to 134/7. Devon Conway then guided the chase with his third consecutive fifty-plus score.

Today's KKR vs CSK toss result

KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Nitish Rana said:

“It’s a good wicket, but if there is dew, it would be better to bat second.”

Kolkata have made two changes. David Wiese is in for Litton Das and N Jagadeesan is in for Mandeep Singh. CSK are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

KKR vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata subs: Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Dwaine Pretorius, Akash Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Today's KKR vs CSK pitch report

According to Daren Ganga, pitch number 4 is being used. The pitch looks very good for batting; it's very typical of an Eden Gardens pitch. There's a tinge of green, and the grass is even, so expect consistent bounce and pace. Seamers have dominated with wicket-taking, while spinners have been a little more economical.

Today's KKR vs CSK match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Litton Das (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

KKR vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Tapan Sharma, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

