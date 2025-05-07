KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their 12th match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 7, in Kolkata. The match does not hold much significance for CSK, but they can spoil KKR's party with a win.
KKR are still alive in the race to the playoffs after a thrilling one-run win against the Rajasthan Royals on May 4. If the Knight Riders beat the Chennai Super Kings, they can step closer to the next round of the mega event.
KKR have already defeated CSK once in IPL 2025. They will aim to complete a double tonight, and here's a short preview for the reverse fixture between Kolkata and Chennai.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 57, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report
The pitch in Kolkata suited the batters when the Kolkata Knight Riders played their last home match against RR. Both KKR and Rajasthan Royals scored more than 200 runs in that game. A similar deck could be on offer for the match between KKR and CSK.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast
As per the weather forecast, there is 0% chance of rain during the match hours. The sky will be clear with periodic clouds in Kolkata when KKR face CSK on May 7.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana (Impact Player).
Chennai Super Kings
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
