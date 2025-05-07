KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their 12th match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 7, in Kolkata. The match does not hold much significance for CSK, but they can spoil KKR's party with a win.

Ad

KKR are still alive in the race to the playoffs after a thrilling one-run win against the Rajasthan Royals on May 4. If the Knight Riders beat the Chennai Super Kings, they can step closer to the next round of the mega event.

KKR have already defeated CSK once in IPL 2025. They will aim to complete a double tonight, and here's a short preview for the reverse fixture between Kolkata and Chennai.

Ad

Trending

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 57, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata suited the batters when the Kolkata Knight Riders played their last home match against RR. Both KKR and Rajasthan Royals scored more than 200 runs in that game. A similar deck could be on offer for the match between KKR and CSK.

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

As per the weather forecast, there is 0% chance of rain during the match hours. The sky will be clear with periodic clouds in Kolkata when KKR face CSK on May 7.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana (Impact Player).

Ad

Chennai Super Kings

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More