KKR vs GT head to head stats for Match 35, IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in IPL 2022 tomorrow afternoon at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It is the first-ever afternoon fixture for the Ahmedabad-based franchise in IPL history.

GT have been excellent in their debut season so far, registering five wins in six matches. They have an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff berth by recording a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow.

On the other side, KKR will aim to snap their three-match losing streak in IPL 2022. They are seventh in the IPL points table at the moment with three wins and four defeats.

Before GT and KKR cross swords in IPL 2022, here's a look at some important head-to-head stats.

KKR vs GT head to head records

As mentioned above, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Gujarat Titans for the first time ever in the IPL tomorrow. Their current head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Last 5 KKR vs GT match results

Since Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have never battled in the IPL before, there are no match results available for their previous contests.

Last 5 match results of KKR in DY Patil Stadium

The Kolkata Knight Riders have played only one match at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost that match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB (132/7) beat KKR (128) by three wickets, Mar 30, 2022

Last 5 match results of GT in DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Titans have a 50% win record in Navi Mumbai this year. They suffered their only defeat in IPL history at this venue a few days ago.

GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14, 2022 SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by eight wickets, Apr 11, 2022

Edited by Ritwik Kumar