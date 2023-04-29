KKR vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match

Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT). As per the , the much-awaited encounter will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

After a decent start to their campaign, KKR struggled and lost four consecutive games. However, they returned to winning ways after a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous outing.

GT, meanwhile, have been in great form, having won three of their last four matches. They are placed third in the table.

Ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Nitish Rana and Rashid Khan posing after the toss [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans is currently tied at 1-1. Kolkata lost their first matchup against GT last year. The two teams also battled earlier this season in Ahmedabad, putting up a historic match courtesy of a 'once in a lifetime' knock by Rinku Singh.

On that note, here's an overall summary of the head-to-head record between GT and KKR in the IPL:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

KKR vs GT head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium will host the big game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR and GT have never met at this venue before. Hence, the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata is 0-0.

Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy played host to their first game before the two teams met at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Last Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL match

Rinku Singh in action for KKR [IPLT20]

The last time the two teams met in the IPL, Rinku Singh snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat for KKR.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first in an evening game in Ahmedabad, GT, who were without captain Hardik Pandya, posted an imposing 204/4 in 20 overs.

The chase was always going to be an arduous task for the Kolkata franchise. However, KKR got over the line in the most exhilarating fashion.

The match seemed to be done and dusted for KKR with 38 more runs needed off just eight deliveries. GT may have thought that they would win the match, but Rinku Singh had other plans.

Closing out the 19th over with a six and a boundary, Rinku had the outrageous task of needing to get 28 runs from the final five balls to win his side the game.

However, the southpaw remained imperturbed and did the unthinkable.He clobbered Yash Dayal for five consecutive maximums to script a remarkable run-chase for KKR.

