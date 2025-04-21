KKR vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to quickly put the ignominy of not chasing down a target of 112 behind them when they face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 21. A return to the Eden Gardens should make them feel marginally better, although they have only one win at the venue so far this year.

Ad

The Knight Riders have been inconsistent in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), with three wins from seven matches. They've squandered a few winning positions, and although their playing combination has been settled throughout the tournament, the gears aren't turning in unison.

Their opponents, the Titans, have been one of the sides to watch out for in the ongoing campaign. Adopting a stable brand of cricket and managing to make it work, GT are comfortably placed at the top of the standings with five wins from seven matches.

Ad

Trending

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Ad

Can KKR get their campaign back on track? Or will GT move closer towards a top-two finish?

IPL 2025: Can KKR get back on track against the table-toppers?

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR have struggled against spin this year, and GT have two quality ones in R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan. While the number of left-handers in the lineup could dissuade Shubman Gill from bowling Sai Kishore, as has been the case in recent times, they have the option of Washington Sundar.

Ad

However, the Titans' bowling attack looks a bit thin right now. Rashid has been off the pace, while Arshad Khan and Ishant Sharma don't inspire a lot of confidence. If Mohammed Siraj doesn't strike early, GT could be in trouble.

The same is true for the other side. If KKR can get a couple of early wickets through Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, GT's middle order could be exposed against the guile of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. It's just a matter of a few good balls for the Knight Riders - and while seeing the back of the Gujarat top three is one of the toughest tasks in the IPL right now, it isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Ad

Given how the two teams have played so far, GT are the clear favorites for this encounter. However, KKR can be backed to make the most of their home advantage and pull off an upset. Moreover, it must be noted that the visitors have had a very short turnaround since their win over the Delhi Capitals in an energy-sapping afternoon fixture in the Ahmedabad sun.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 39 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More