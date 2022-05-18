KKR vs LSG IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Kolkata vs Lucknow IPL 2022 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have tried out five opening combinations in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), while the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of only two teams to have retained the same pairing throughout. When the two sides face off in Match 66 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 18, their league-stage fates could well be decided by the first wicket.

LSG may have stuck with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock but their middle order has been laid bare, especially in the recent past. With a host of batting-order changes resulting in a complete lack of stability, the Super Giants need to assign well-defined roles and stick to them to prevent an embarrassing league-stage exit. That seems unlikely at the moment given their positive net run rate, but we've seen stranger things happen in the IPL.

Meanwhile, speaking of opening combinations, KKR will be without Ajinkya Rahane, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Venkatesh Iyer is yet to truly find his feet despite a couple of promising knocks since returning to the top of the order, and another new opening partner will be the last thing he needs as he attempts to regain his IPL 2021 form.

As the IPL 2022 league stage draws to a close, KKR will know that a win - especially a comprehensive one - could set the cat amongst the pigeons. On the back of two convincing wins, the Knight Riders will want to ruffle LSG, who haven't gathered points in either of their last two encounters.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: KKR vs LSG

Deepak Hooda has been a bright spark for LSG in the middle order

Rahul has a lot of bowling options at his disposal but he hasn't been able to use them effectively. In LSG's previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, their three premier fast bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder - bowled only eight overs between them. Having fall-back options is great, but Rahul can't afford to deviate from his first-choice plans on a whim.

The KKR batting order has been one of the most unsettled units in IPL 2022 but they're showing signs of coming together. Nitish Rana is in an uncharacteristic vein of consistency, while Andre Russell has delivered in both departments more often than not. Rinku Singh's energy and middle-order ability have boosted the Knight Riders majorly, and even Varun Chakravarthy seems to be finding some form after a prolonged lean run that saw him lose his place in the KKR playing XI.

However, LSG should be able to find their bearings in their final game of the league stage. Players like Rahul, De Kock and Marcus Stoinis are due big knocks, and the Super Giants should be able to get back to winning ways if they get their middle-order batters' entry points right.

KKR could give them a real fight owing to the momentum on their side, and Lucknow's chasing worries could further play into their hands. But Rahul might be the happier captain at the end of Match 66.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 66 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna