KKR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. It is the second meeting between the two finalists of IPL 2014 in the ongoing season.

Earlier this season, Punjab Kings hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. PBKS won that game by seven runs via the D/L method. KKR will be keen to avenge that loss in Kolkata tonight.

Before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have a big lead of 20-11 in their head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings. The two franchises have met 31 times in the IPL, with KKR emerging victorious in 20 of those games.

As mentioned before, PBKS defeated KKR earlier this season. Arshdeep Singh was the hero for PBKS in that game. The left-arm fast bowler picked up a three-wicket haul to help the Kings win.

Here's a short summary of the head-to-head record between KKR and PBKS in IPL history:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 11

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 20

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens by 8-3. The iconic Eden Gardens will play host to tonight's match.

Going by the head-to-head record between the two sides at this venue, KKR will start as the favorites to win. The last time Eden Gardens hosted a Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match was on March 27, 2019, where KKR recorded a 28-run win.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 3

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL matches

Punjab Kings have emerged victorious in three of their last five battles against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, neither team has won back-to-back games in the last five PBKS vs KKR matches.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings matches in the IPL:

PBKS (191/5) beat KKR (146/7) by 7 runs via D/L method, Apr 1, 2023. KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, April 1, 2022. PBKS (168/5) beat KKR (165/7) by 5 wickets, October 1, 2021. KKR (126/5) beat PBKS (123/9) by 5 wickets, April 26, 2021. PBKS (150/2) beat KKR (149/9) by 8 wickets, October 26, 2020

