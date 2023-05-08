KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history, and IPL records

IPL 2023 returns to Eden Gardens tonight (May 8) as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

KKR and PBKS clashed in Mohali earlier in the season, with the Kings emerging victorious by seven runs via the D/L method. PBKS will be keen to complete a double over KKR tonight in Kolkata.

Ahead of tonight's IPL 2023 clash at Eden Gardens, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records & stats

Eden Gardens has played host to 82 IPL matches so far, with teams batting second emerging victorious on 48 occasions. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to bowl first tonight in Kolkata.

The last time KKR hosted PBKS at the iconic venue was in the 2019 season. KKR scored 218/4 in the first innings and won the match by 28 runs.

Here's a list of some other important stats you need to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Eden Gardens.

IPL matches played: 82

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 48

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Results: 0.

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team score: 235/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 160

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata helps the batters and bowlers equally. In the previous match at the venue, Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Joshua Little won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 2/25. Besides, KKR's spinners destroyed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batting lineup in Kolkata earlier in the season.

Pitch number six was used for the last match in Kolkata. The square boundaries from that wicket were 63m and 64m, while the straight boundary was 74m. The pitch report for that match suggested that it was a good surface for batters.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the last IPL match hosted by Kolkata. Vijay Shankar smashed a match-winning half-century for the Titans, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for KKR with an 81-run knock.

Twenty sixes were smashed by KKR and GT batters combined in that game. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 180/3 (Vijay Shankar 51*, Sunil Narine 1/24) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 179/7 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81, Mohammed Shami 3/33) by seven wickets.

