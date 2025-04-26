KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Revenge Week of IPL 2025 will continue on April 26 when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Punjab Kings. It is the second meeting between the two franchises this season.
Earlier this month, Punjab Kings made history by defending a 112-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the New PCA Stadium. It was the lowest score defended by any team in IPL history.
KKR will be out for revenge when they host PBKS for a match at the Eden Gardens. Ahead of the reverse fixture between Kolkata and Punjab, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 fixture.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 44, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, April 26, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings pitch report
The pitch in Kolkata seemed helpful to batters and bowlers when the Gujarat Titans played against the Knight Riders on April 21. It was not a completely batter-friendly surface like the one offered for the clash between Kolkata and Lucknow Super Giants on April 8.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings weather forecast
A clear Saturday night sky is predicted for the match between KKR and PBKS. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be around 75% on April 26.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings probable XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar (Impact Player).
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
