KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Revenge Week of IPL 2025 will continue on April 26 when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Punjab Kings. It is the second meeting between the two franchises this season.

Ad

Earlier this month, Punjab Kings made history by defending a 112-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the New PCA Stadium. It was the lowest score defended by any team in IPL history.

KKR will be out for revenge when they host PBKS for a match at the Eden Gardens. Ahead of the reverse fixture between Kolkata and Punjab, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 fixture.

Ad

Trending

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 44, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 26, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata seemed helpful to batters and bowlers when the Gujarat Titans played against the Knight Riders on April 21. It was not a completely batter-friendly surface like the one offered for the clash between Kolkata and Lucknow Super Giants on April 8.

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

A clear Saturday night sky is predicted for the match between KKR and PBKS. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be around 75% on April 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Ad

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More