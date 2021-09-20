KKR vs RCB head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 31

Kolkata Knight Riders will resume their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Kolkata-based franchise struggled to perform well consistently in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they recorded only two wins in seven matches.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore registered five wins in seven games and are currently in the top 4 of the IPL 2021 points table. RCB and KKR crossed paths once during the first phase of the season.

Special performances from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 204/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, KKR could only manage 166/8 and lost by 38 runs.

With KKR and RCB set to clash again in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the competition's history.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious in the first IPL 2021 meeting between the two teams, the Kolkata Knight Riders lead the overall head-to-head record 15-13.

Notably, the last four matches between the two franchises have ended in RCB's favor. Speaking of their head-to-head record in the United Arab Emirates, RCB leads KKR 2-1.

Bangalore won twice in 2020, while Kolkata won by two runs in Sharjah during the 2014 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2021

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs (730) in matches between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The RCB skipper has a batting average of 36.50 against KKR.

Among active players, Sunil Narine has the most wickets (16) in KKR vs. RCB matches. The Caribbean spinner has a couple of four-wicket hauls to his name in IPL matches against Bangalore.

