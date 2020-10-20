KKR vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 39 of IPL 2020

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a magnificent IPL 2020 campaign so far, as the Virat Kohli-led outfit have registered six wins in nine games. They will battle familiar foes, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in their tenth fixture of the season, and a win in this match would almost guarantee RCB a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been inconsistent in IPL 2020. They have played nine matches, winning five and losing four. In their previous encounter, the Eoin Morgan-led team beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over.

The 2-time IPL winners will be keen to avenge their previous loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. These two franchises battled at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium earlier in IPL 2020, where RCB emerged victorious by 82 runs. AB de Villiers played an epic knock of 73 runs, and the RCB bowlers restricted KKR to just 112/9 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli will expect a similar performance from his team in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats before their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

Although RCB handed them an embarrassing loss in their last meeting, the Kolkata Knight Riders lead them by 15-11 in the head-to-head record.

After RCB's win over KKR earlier this season, the head-to-head in the UAE stands equal at 1-1 now.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 39 of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli has aggregated 707 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 14 wickets in thirteen KKR vs RCB matches.

Sunil Narine has dismissed 16 RCB batsmen in his IPL career, while Andre Russell has scored 308 runs while donning the KKR jersey against RCB.