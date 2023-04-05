KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ninth match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this clash.
The Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t make the best of starts to IPL 2023. They suffered a loss against the Punjab Kings. Rain played spoilsport, with the Knight Riders finishing on the losing side.
Tim Southee picked up two wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Kings posted 191 on the board. The Knight Riders kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were 146/7 after 16 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible and the Knight Riders lost the game by seven runs on the DLS method.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, had a brilliant start to the competition. They convincingly beat the Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Royal Challengers picked up seven wickets in total to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 171. Virat Kohli (82*) and skipper Faf du Plessis (73) led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as they chased down the total in the 17th over with eight wickets in hand.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details:
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 9, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
Date and Time: Thursday, April 6 2023, 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report
The pitch at Eden Gardens is a belter of a track. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely and the batters enjoy batting on this deck. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark and we can expect a high-scoring affair on Thursday.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast
The temperatures in Kolkata are expected to range between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
We may see Venkatesh Iyer start in the XI on Thursday.
Probable XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore
David Willey is expected to come into the side in place of Reece Topley.
Probable XI
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction
The Knight Riders lost their opening fixture and will be hoping to bounce back at their home ground. They will have to be on their toes while facing the in-form Royal Challengers who are coming off a win.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to make it two out of two.
Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win this encounter.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas
