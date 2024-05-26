KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 Final - May 26, 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had beaten the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier one by eight wickets. Bowling first, they bowled out SRH to 159 thanks to Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul and Varun Chakaravarthy's two wickets. Despite their openers falling in the 20s, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten half-centuries to guide KKR to the final.

On the other hand, the SunRisers Hyderabad are coming off a 36-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. Opting to bat first, they had set a 176-run target for losing nine wickets with Heinrich top-scoring with a fifty. In reply, RR could score only 139 and lost seven wickets in the process.

Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets while Abhishek Sharma took two for the SunRisers Hyderabad. Skipper Pat Cummins and T Natarajan also picked up a wicket.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming KKR vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Rahul Tripathi (SRH) - 7.5 credits

Rahul Tripathi in action (Image Credit: iplt20.com)

Rahul Tripathi has been in fantastic form in the last three games, aggregating 125 runs at an impressive strike rate of 183.82. He scored his maiden 2024 IPL fifty in his last outing against KKR.

Rahul also enjoys a decent record at Chepauk, scoring 170 runs in the last six matches. He produced a 15-ball 37-run knock in the previous game at the same venue, featuring five fours and two sixes.

#2 T Natarajan (SRH) - 8.5 credits

T Natarajan of SRH (Image Credit: iplt20.com)

T Natarajan has been the top wicket-taker for the SunRisers Hyderabad, claiming 18 wickets in 12 matches. He is currently fourth on the leaderboard for most wickets this season.

Natarajan boasts an impressive record against KKR, having taken 16 wickets in nine matches. This season, he secured a three-wicket haul against them in the league stage and will be eager to add to his tally in the upcoming game in Chennai.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.5 credits

Varun Chakravarthy of KKR (Image Credit: iplt20.com)

Varun Chakravarthy currently finds himself among the top three wicket-takers of the season. He has secured 19 wickets in just 13 innings, including two three-wicket hauls in the last five games.

Varun had picked up two wickets against SunRisers in his last meeting in Ahmedabad. He has also taken five wickets in the last four games at Chepauk. Thus, he cannot be excluded from your KKR vs SRH Dream11 teams.

