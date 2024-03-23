KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 23, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing season last year as they couldn’t make it to the playoffs. Knight Riders finished seventh with six wins and eight losses, while Sunrisers ended at the bottom of the points table with just four wins.

Kolkata will be relying on the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whom they bought for a whopping 24.75 crore, the most expensive player in an IPL auction. On the other hand, Hyderabad will look forward to their captain Pat Cummins, who was the second-most expensive buy of the auction, as well as Travis Head, the centurion of the 2023 World Cup final.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top three differential picks for the upcoming KKR vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Varun Chakravarthy of KKR (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy is looking in good shape lately. He is coming off a fantastic Vijay Hazare Trophy season, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in eight matches. Varun played his last T20 in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) 2023, where he was the lead bowler for Tamil Nadu, taking six wickets in four games.

He also had an outstanding season last year in the IPL 2023, finishing as the prime bowler for KKR with 20 wickets in 14 games.

#2 Suyash Sharma (KKR) - 7.0 credits

Suyash Sharma in action (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

Suyash Sharma is another leg-spinner from KKR who has the ability to chip in key wickets and break crucial partnerships. He claimed 10 wickets for his side last season, including a 3/30.

Suyash has been in excellent form, securing 23 wickets in his last 10 matches. He was the leading wicket-taker for Delhi and second-highest in the SMAT 2023 with 18 wickets in seven games.

#1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 7.0 credits

Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

Abhishek Sharma has the potential to score big runs and provide fine starts for his side. He is in fantastic form lately, emerging as the second-highest scorer in the SMAT 2023 with 485 runs in 10 matches at a notable average of 48.5.

Last year, the southpaw smashed 226 runs for SRH in 11 matches, including two fifties. He also contributed with the ball and picked up two wickets.

