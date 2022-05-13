KKR vs SRH head to head stats for Match 61, IPL 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their 12th match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MCA Stadium on Saturday, May 14. SRH are currently sixth in the points table with five wins from 11 matches. If they win their remaining three games, they could qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders are seventh with five victories from 12 matches. They too need to win their remaining two matches to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Ahead of the battle between SRH and KKR, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH head-to-head record

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against SunRisers Hyderabad 14-8. When the two teams battled earlier this season, SRH defeated KKR by seven wickets.

Last 5 KKR vs SRH match results

KKR have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against SRH. Here's a summary of the previous five match results:

SRH (176/3) beat KKR (175/8) by 7 wickets, Apr 15, 2022 KKR (119/4) beat SRH (115/8) by 6 wickets, Oct 3, 2021 KKR (187/6) beat SRH (177/5) by 10 runs, Apr 11, 2021 KKR (163/5) beat SRH (163/6) by Super Over, Oct 18, 2020 KKR (145/3) beat SRH (142/4) by 7 wickets, Sep 26, 2020

Last 5 match results of KKR at MCA Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 1-1 win-loss record at the MCA Stadium in IPL 2022. They suffered a big defeat in their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on this ground after having beaten the Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier.

LSG (176/7) beat KKR (101) by 75 runs, May 7 KKR (162/4) beat MI (161/5) by 5 wickets, Apr 6

Last 5 match results of SRH at MCA Stadium

SunRisers Hyderabad are yet to win a match at the MCA Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost their fixtures against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at this venue.

CSK (202/2) beat SRH (189/6) by 13 runs, May 1 RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29

