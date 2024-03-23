KKR vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. This will be the second game of the first double-header in this year's edition.

Shreyas Iyer is back as Kolkata captain after missing the IPL 2023 season due to injury. As for SunRisers, they have a new leader in Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, who was purchased by the Hyderabad franchise at the auction for a whopping ₹20.50 crore.

Both KKR and SRH had disappointing IPL 2023 campaigns last year. Kolkata finished seventh, with 12 points, winning six matches and losing eight. Hyderabad had a disastrous season as they finished in last position, winning only four out of 14 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata and Hyderabad have clashed 25 times in the IPL so far, with the former having a significant 16-9 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The sides met twice in the 2023 edition. SRH won the away game by 23 runs, while KKR beat them in Hyderabad by five runs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 25

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 16

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs SRH head-to-head record in Kolkata

The Kolkata vs Hyderabad clash in IPL 2024 on Saturday will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which serves as the home ground for KKR. Kolkata have an impressive record at the venue against Hyderabad.

The two sides have met on nine occasions, with KKR winning six games and SRH three.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad matches

If we look at recent IPL encounters between KKR and SRH, neither side can claim to have dominated proceedings. Kolkata have won three and Hyderabad two of the last five matches played between the two sides. Both teams won one match each in the 2022 edition and again in the 2023 edition.

Here's a short summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad games:

KKR (171/9) beat SRH (166/8) by 5 runs, May 4, 2023

SRH (228/4) beat KKR (205/7) by 23 runs, April 14, 2023

KKR (177/6) beat SRH (123/8) by 54 runs, May 14, 2022

SRH (176/3) beat KKR (175/8) by 7 wickets, April 15, 2022

KKR (119/4) beat SRH (115/8) by 6 wickets, October 3, 2021