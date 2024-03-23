KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in IPL 2024. It is the first match of the new season for both franchises, and they will aim to start their respective campaigns on a winning note.

KKR and SRH are former IPL champions, but neither has qualified for the playoffs since the mega auction in 2022.

This year, both franchises have made some expensive signings at the mini-auction. Before the battle between Kolkata and Hyderabad gets underway, here's a look at the records at Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens T20 records

Kolkata has hosted 86 T20 matches so far, with teams batting second winning on 50 occasions. With the match set to be played in the evening, the captain winning the toss may prefer chasing.

Here are some other vital stats that fans should know from the previous T20 games played in Kolkata:

Total T20 matches played: 86

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 56

Highest team total: 235/4 - CSK vs. KKR, 2023.

Lowest team total: 49 - RCB vs. KKR, 2017.

Average first innings score: 164.

Eden Gardens pitch report

It is the first match of the new season in Kolkata. Hence, it is tough to predict how the pitch will behave. In the past, this wicket has helped the batters and spin bowlers.

Fans can watch the live broadcast of the pitch report for this game before the toss takes place.

Eden Gardens last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in the last game played on this ground in 2023. Nicholas Pooran's explosive half-ton guided LSG to 176/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 177 for a win, KKR managed 175/7, riding on Rinku Singh's 33-ball 67.

15 wickets fell in the match, with spinners accounting for seven of them. Here's a brief summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: LSG 176/8 (Nicholas Pooran 58, Shardul Thakur 2/27) beat KKR 175/7 (Rinku Singh 67*, Ravi Bishnoi 2/23) by 1 run.