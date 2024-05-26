KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

IPL 2024 Final will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 26, in Chennai. Both teams have played excellent cricket over the last two months, and one will deservedly take the championship home.

Kolkata Knight Riders topped the league standings before defeating Sunrisers in Qualifier 1 to make it to the final. On the other side, SRH beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch with KKR.

Ahead of the KKR vs SRH face-off, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report and other details about the IPL 2024 Final.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Final, IPL 2024

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time: May 26, Sunday, 7.30pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

There is a 6% chance of rain during the match hours in Chennai. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is expected to be approximately 67%.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch in Chennai helped the spinners in the last game, more so in the second innings. Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed made the most out of the conditions. The pitch report for the final will be available on IPLT20.com before the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XIs

KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (Impact Player), Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed (Impact Player), Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have already defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad twice in IPL 2024. Even if the conditions help the spinners, KKR have the upper hand because of the quality of their spin department. Expect KKR to win their third IPL trophy.

Prediction: KKR to beat SRH in IPL Final.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

