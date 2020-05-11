KL Rahul hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's fondness for TikTok videos on Twitter

KL Rahul shared his view on Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos

Indian cricket team star KL Rahul on Sunday trolled leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Twitter while referring to the latter's recent fondness for making TikTok videos.

KL Rahul took to Twitter in order to interact with fans through a Q&A session, and one fan asked the Indian cricket team star about his reaction to Chahal's TikTok videos. In response, KL Rahul hilariously said that the Haryana-based spinner should stick to bowling his googlies.

I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field 😂 https://t.co/qLpquHYjhE — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul and Chahal have enjoyed a great friendship on and off the field, having played together for India and at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Notably, the duo made their ODI debut together, against Zimbabwe back in 2016, a couple of months after featuring for RCB in IPL 2016.

The pair enjoyed a terrific IPL 2016 season, with KL Rahul scoring 397 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 146.49, and Chahal

KL Rahul picks RCB as favourite IPL team apart from Kings XI Punjab

Apart from sharing his experiences of making his Test debut and receiving his India cap from MS Dhoni, KL Rahul also named RCB as he favourite IPL team apart from KXIP and named AB de Villiers as his favourite batsman.

One of India's batting mainstays, KL Rahul has enjoyed a terrific past year, having put up some quality knocks with the bat apart from receiving heaps of praise from skipper Virat Kohli for his skill with the keeping gloves behind the stumps.

However, the Karnataka-based batsman's real claim to fame came post the 2016 IPL season, when he was picked for India's tour of Zimbabwe and even scored a century on his T20I debut.

Since then, KL Rahul has only grown in stature and has evolved into one of Indian cricket's best batsmen across all formats. As for the IPL 2020, he will be leading KXIP in the upcoming season when it commences later this year.