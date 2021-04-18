KL Rahul turns 29: A look at the PBKS skipper's year as captain

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) winning against the Delhi Capitals on an action-packed Sunday (April 18) will be the icing on the cake for KL Rahul. The skipper of the rebranded side turned 29 today and will be eager to celebrate his birthday with a win against a well-balanced DC side.

Rahul and Punjab are coming off a startling loss to the Chennai Super Kings that made their thrilling opening victory against the Rajasthan Royals seem like a distant memory.

The team will be keen to put the loss on the backburner, and Rahul, on his part, will want to end his day with a win. This article takes a look at some of the captaincy masterstrokes by the Karnataka batsman in the IPL.

Leading from the front after becoming PBKS' skipper

KL Rahul's 670 runs in IPL 2020 topped the 'Most Runs' chart in the previous edition - a classic example of the captain leading from the front. Striking at 129.34 and boasting an average of 55.83, Rahul was a vital cog in the Punjab campaign despite the side finishing sixth in the season.

Tactical genius behind the stumps

A wicketkeeper is expected to be the most tactically adept player on the field, and Rahul certainly fits the bill. Over the course of the season, he has managed to ring in some decisions that have tilted the game in Punjab's favour.

KL Rahul has had his moments as a skipper.

A recent example of his astute captaincy was bringing on his ace bowler at a crucial juncture. Mohammed Shami bowling the 17th over, with Sanju Samson going hammer and tongs at the other end, proved to be a fruitful move as the pacer picked up the wicket of a confident-looking Riyan Parag. PBKS won the game by a narrow four-run margin to get their 2021 campaign off to a winning start.

KL Rahul's sense of calm shows the trait of a good captain

Barring blurting out an expletive from behind the stumps, a video that became instant social media meme material, Rahul has generally been extremely calm behind the stumps, something that MS Dhoni is renowned for.

Again, as skipper, KL Rahul is still learning the ropes and is only in his second year of captaincy. His attempt to give nothing away suggests he is on the right track to be one of the most successful captains in the league.