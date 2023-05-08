Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI vs Punjab Kings for Match 53 of IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Monday, May 8.

Nitish Rana and Co. are currently placed eighth in the standings and need to win all of their remaining matches to reach the 16-point mark. They are on the back of a morale-boosting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Kings, meanwhile, are one rung higher in the points table with five wins and as many losses. While they have slightly more room for error than their opponents, they are fresh off a hiding at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and need to get their campaign back on track.

The two teams met at the start of the competition, when Punjab prevailed in a rain-affected thriller. Arshdeep Singh was the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa making an important batting contribution.

Here is KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 53 of IPL 2023 against PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

KKR vs PBKS: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Rinku Singh has been extremely consistent in the middle order

KKR have no real reason to switch things around for this game and should go into it with a similar playing XI. Their impact substitute might be their only point of change.

In Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kolkata have an explosive opening combination that will feel right at home at Eden Gardens. The middle order, meanwhile, features a host of in-form southpaws and the talented Andre Russell.

KKR should also stick to their Indian pace trio of Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, who performed well against SRH. Varun Chakaravarthy, of course, will lead the spin attack.

Anukul Roy was used as the impact player in the previous game, but the Knight Riders could turn to Suyash Sharma, who has been one of their best bowlers this year, against PBKS. The leg-spinner's potent googly and ability to perform under pressure have served his franchise well in IPL 2023.

Suyash could alternate between either Roy or Venkatesh Iyer as the impact player.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 53 of IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan.

