Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Chris Green’s bowling action cleared; IPL dream remains alive

Green was serving a 90-day suspension imposed by the Big Bash League (BBL) for his illegal bowling action and would have missed the IPL had it not been postponed.

Chris Green was purchased for Rs 20 lakh by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction in December last year.

Chris Green bowls for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL.

If the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 had taken place on schedule in the months of April-May, KKR off-spinner Chris Green would have no option but to sit and watch it at home.

Chris Green’s dream of turning out in the world’s biggest T20 tournament (the IPL) would not have materialised because the Sydney Thunder spinner was serving a 90-day suspension imposed by the Big Bash League (BBL) for his illegal bowling action.

As things stand, IPL 2020 has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic and Chris Green’s dream of turning out for Kolkata Knight Riders can still come true.

BBL franchise Sydney Thunder on Wednesday (June 24) confirmed that the off-spinner's action ‘performed significantly below the allowable 15 degrees of elbow extension’ following a test at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane last week.

The 26-year-old spinner will be relieved following the result especially, with a dark cloud hanging over his maiden IPL stint.

Chris Green was purchased by KKR in the IPL 2020 Auction

Chris Green was purchased for ₹20 lakhs by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction in December last year following impressive stints at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and BBL in 2019. Thus, numerous fans were looking forward to what the Australian would bring to the table in the IPL.

For the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, he picked up 13 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.44. For the Thunder, meanwhile, Chris Green turned out in only seven games after the franchise snapped him up on a six-year deal – the longest deal in BBL history.

“To have to sit on the sidelines and not be able to play or help the team was really difficult. But at the same time, it was also a big factor of my motivation to get back to playing as quickly as possible. I am very grateful for all the support from the Thunder and Cricket NSW coaches,” Chris Green was quoted as saying in statement released by Sydney Thunder.

Advertisement

“I feel like I'm in peak physical condition, my batting is going really well and now I'm really excited to get back bowling competitively again. I just can't wait to play again. I'm so excited to get back out on the field and repay the faith that has been shown in me the best way I know how - by putting out my best effort," the off-spinner added.

Green has played 48 games for the Sydney Thunder since signing a record-breaking six-year deal with the club, taking 33 wickets at an economy of 7.06 and scoring 351 runs at an average of 18.47.

Cricket NSW Pathways and assistant coach Anthony Clark worked with Green on his spin bowling.

“Chris is an absolute pro. He worked really hard in training and full credit should go to him. I'm really glad that he's able to bowl again,” Clark said about Chris Green.