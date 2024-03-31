"Kuch sikh apne bhai Krunal se"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's comfortable win vs PBKS in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs in the 11th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. On the back of contributions from Quinton de Kock (54), Nicholas Pooran (42), and Krunal Pandya (43), the host team managed to reach a total of 199/8 in the first innings. Sam Curran (3/26) and Arshdeep Singh (2/30) were the top wicket-takers for the Punjab Kings in the bowling department.

In reply, PBKS could only score 178/5 in 20 overs, falling 21 runs short of the target. Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor's role with a knock of 70 (50) and top-scored for his side. Jonny Bairstow (42) gave a good start to Punjab in the chase with a 102-run stand with Dhawan.

However, after his departure in the 11th over, things went downhill for the Kings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and lost the plot. Mayank Yadav (3/27) delivered a sensational spell of raw pace-bowling and rattled the PBKS batting unit in the middle overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between LSG and PBKS in IPL 2024 on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Nice to get a win for the home crowd"- LSG captain Nicholas Pooran after victory vs PBKS in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Nicholas Pooran reflected on the win and said:

"It's a wonderful start. Nice to get a win for the home crowd. [Batting positions] It's the start of the IPL tournament, so we have some conversations about the left-right combination and decide depending on the situation of the game. I thought it was a good score. Chasing 10s is always difficult. You can't score at 10 runs per over for 20 overs without losing wickets. Once you get those wickets, it gets challenging. It's fine.

Pooran added:

"Shikhar and Bairstow played well but while they were batting, they didn't take the game away from us. Everyone in the team is happy that Mayank got a chance to show what he's about. It's one thing bowling fast, but he's also so accurate. It was great to sit back and enjoy it. It's a young bowling attack. It's about giving the local players the opportunity and understand how we can help them. We have a good coaching staff and some nice young players."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Gujarat Titans in the next match of IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon in Ahmedabad.