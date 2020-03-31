Kuldeep Yadav turns artist during lockdown; shows off Wolverine painting [Watch]

Kuldeep showed off his masterpiece during an Instagram Live session with Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the video, Kuldeep also claims that he's been a fan of painting since childhood.

Kuldeep Yadav (L)

In a recent Instagram Live session hosted by Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, his spin partner, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed that he is using this 21-day isolation period to pursue his love for painting.

If the IPL 2020 was to be contested as originally planned, Chahal and Kuldeep would have been on the field for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively in a match between the two sides today.

However, with the BCCI postponing the tournament due to the novel coronavirus, the spin duo took to Instagram and kept fans entertained over discussions about the RCB v KKR rivalry and Kuldeep's love for painting.

Chahal spoke about how the conversation between the spin duo could keep fans happy during the lockdown period to which Kuldeep agreed, claiming that the IG Live session was a good way to engage their fans.

The Haryana-based leg-spinner then brought up the topic of Kuldeep's love for painting, upon which the latter shed light on how painting was something he picked up right from childhood.

"I love painting, I picked up painting in my childhood. I loved to paint when I was young, but I had to stop when I started playing cricket, " Kuldeep said.

The left-arm chinaman went on to display a few of his paintings which he has been working on over the past few days, including his most recent painting of X-Men character, Wolverine.