IPL 2019: KXIP on the verge of facing a ban from IPL due to the arrest of its co-owner Ness Wadia.

Ness Wadia: Co-owner of Kings XI Punjab.

What's the story?

Kings XI Punjab's co-owner Ness Wadia had been sentenced to a two-year prison term at Sapporo Court in Japan for possessing drugs. Wadia, a business tycoon and heir to the Wadia group, has admitted of possessing drugs . The 25 gm of the drugs appears to be 'cannabis' which is considered to be illegal in India with respect to its usage and other purposes.

Heart of the matter

Wadia was arrested at the New Chitose airport in the Northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Now, this development can also put his IPL interests in jeopardy, as the team KXIP is on the verge of facing strict action from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

One of the laws of the Indian Premier League says that,

"Each person subject to operational rules shall not, whether during a match or otherwise, act or omit to act in anyway which would or might reasonably be anticipated to have an adverse effect on the image and/or reputation of any Team, any Franchisee, any Player, any Team Official, the BCCI, the League and/or the Game or which would otherwise bring any of the foregoing into disrepute." (Section 2, Clause 14 of IPL Operational Rules).

It further states that the commission and the ombudsman may suspend the particular franchisee or a team from the league if any person representing the team/franchise breaches clause 14 of section 2.

What's next?

Just like how Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended from IPL for two years due to illegal betting by Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra, Punjab too is on the brink of getting banned because of the illegal activity carried out by Ness Wadia.

Right now, the Punjab team should focus on clinching victories in their remaining two games and look to seal the playoff spot. That would certainly be a great thing for the fans to cheer about after the ban that could possibly be imposed on their favorite side.