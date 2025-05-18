Leg and Off: Should Virat Kohli play domestic one-day cricket in England post his Test retirement?

Virat Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, could reportedly be seen playing domestic cricket in England. This follows Middlesex confirming their desire to have the former India skipper on their side for first-class or one-day stints.

If the India stalwart receives approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and willingly takes up a stint with the English side, he will have an opportunity to don the whites again if he opts to play the County Championship. But participation in the One-Day Cup is more likely for the Indian batter.

Middlesex’s Director of Cricket, Alan Coleman, while speaking to The Guardian, affirmed their interest in bringing Kohli on board. He said:

“Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so of course we are interested in having that conversation.”

Now, Kohli will represent India exclusively in the ODI format, expected to appear next in the national blue jersey in August when Bangladesh visits for a three-match ODI series. The Tigers will also play a three-game T20I series.

Overall, the 36-year-old is expected to make nine more appearances for the Men in Blue this year: against Bangladesh in August, during India’s tour of Australia in October, and in November-December when South Africa travel to play the Rohit Sharma-led side in a three-game ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I rubber.

That’s all the international game time left for the veteran this year, as he already announced his retirement from the shortest format on the day India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024. India’s summit clash in the ICC tournament against the Proteas marked Kohli’s last T20I appearance.

With Kohli opting to play solely ODIs, aiming for the 2027 ICC men’s World Cup, he will need to keep up with the format, maintain his fitness, and ensure he is as involved as possible.

While Kohli’s fans, who were utterly devastated upon hearing the news of his retirement from red-ball cricket, would wish to see him play as much cricket as possible, the question here is: Should Kohli play domestic one-day cricket in England? Let’s explore this further and examine some reasons supporting the idea that the India ace should consider this as a viable option.

Game Time

Now limited to just the ODIs, Kohli's game time will face a significant decline. The cricketer will only be seen playing 50-over international matches and the IPL, representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A lack of game time could lead to a substantial decline in form, and no cricketer would want consecutive disappointing outings. Kohli's recent Test performances, for example, were unsatisfactory, and he had a campaign to forget when India faced Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Down Under.

Kohli's recent form in Test cricket saw a significant decline, even though he started his BGT tour with a well-made century. Following several criticisms, he found himself playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, but misfortune followed him there as well. Ultimately, Kohli retired while feeling satisfied with his contributions to the team over the years.

With only one international format of cricket remaining before his international retirement, and not many ODIs scheduled, Kohli must strive to gain as much game time as possible and stay connected to limited-overs cricket.

While fitness has never been an issue for Kohli, continuing to play in the 50-over format will help him better prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, where he aims to lift the ICC trophy with India. A stint with Middlesex will aid him in that goal.

Stay close to family

If reports are to be believed, Virat Kohli owns a residence in London, where he has been spotted several times with his family during his time off from cricket. If that’s accurate, playing for Middlesex wouldn’t require him to sacrifice family time.

With family by his side, he can dedicate as much time as he wishes to his family while still playing competitive cricket and honing his skills in the ODI format.

Kohli had the ability to play Test and T20 cricket for a couple more years, but he opted out of those formats, likely to find balance in his life.

Preparations for India’s tour of England 2026

India will tour England in July 2026 for a couple of white-ball series, which include three ODIs and five T20Is. Playing one-day cricket with Middlesex will only help Kohli become familiar with the conditions, which will ultimately impact his performances for India.

Middlesex’s home ground is the Lord’s Cricket Ground, where Kohli doesn’t have the most favorable records and statistics. With the Lord’s likely to host one of the matches between England and India, Kohli has the opportunity to get used to the conditions the venue offers.

Having played six international matches at the iconic Lord’s, he has accumulated 204 runs across formats, with his highest score being a 45-run knock. A stint with Middlesex could help Kohli improve his numbers at the venue and potentially play a key role in India’s campaign against the Englishmen.

