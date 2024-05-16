LLOYD presents 3 stunning batting performances by uncapped players in IPL 2024 so far ft. Riyan Parag

Like its predecessors, the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has also provided a platform for emerging players. Playing alongside established players and making the most of the opportunities, numerous uncapped players have had a statement season and have closed in on earning their maiden call-ups.

The modern-day uncapped player plays without an ounce of fear, and that has led to some striking batting performances this season. The impact player rule, the conditions, and teams being urged to be as aggressive as possible have all favored the uncapped batters this season.

The majority of the franchises are prepared to give youngsters a long rope and the freedom to express themselves, and they have responded in some style, cementing their place in the playing XI.

On that note, let us look at three stunning batting performances by uncapped batters in IPL 2024.

#1 Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23; SRH vs MI, Hyderabad)

The left-handed batter has been playing at the top of the order for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for quite a while now, but his true potential has been tapped into only now. Coming on the back of a prolific domestic season, where he helped Punjab lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sharma was demoted to No. 3 after Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head opened the innings.

It was not long after Agarwal was out of the picture and SRH struck gold with the pairing of Head and Sharma. But the innings that paved the way to that particular combination was Abhishek Sharma's merciless 63-run knock off 23 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The uncapped left-handed batter matched Travis Head's tempo, initially taking on Piyush Chawla for three sixes in an over and then punishing the pacers to race off to a half-century off just 16 deliveries. He ended up scoring three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 273.91, and his knock played a big part in SRH posting a mammoth 277 on the board.

Sharma's no-nonsense approach augurs with the modern game, and as the majority of fans and pundits suggest, he will not be an uncapped player for too long.

#2 Riyan Parag (84* off 45; RR vs DC, Jaipur)

After a string of below-par seasons in the lower middle order in the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) gambled to promote Riyan Parag up the order, encouraged by his consistent exploits in the domestic circuit.

With Devdutt Padikkal not in the scheme of things anymore, and the top and the lower middle order sorted, RR had a glaring vacancy at No. 4. Parag eased into the role like a hand in a glove.

After a promising and comfortable debut at No. 4 against LSG, he was tested straightaway against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Walking into bat at 30-2 and witnessing a rare RR top-order collapse, Parag had the task of rescuing the side.

The right-handed batter was composed and structured his innings to perfection. He took his time, a luxury he was granted because of the overs in hand.

Parag scored an unbeaten 84 runs off 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 186.67/ His innings included seven fours and six sixes, with the highlight arguably being his final over onslaught against Anrich Nortje.

The uncapped player dispatched the South African speedster for 25 runs, which included five boundaries.

#3 Ashutosh Sharma (61 off 28; PBKS vs MI, Mullanpur)

The uncapped duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma carried PBKS' batting for the majority of the tournament. The misfortune of the top order led to a handful of brilliant knocks by the duo. One of those came during PBKS' narrow loss to MI at home.

In a contest where Sam Curran and company seemed down and out at 77-6 while chasing 193 runs, the uncapped player gave MI a major scare with his pure striking. After having already impressed one and all with his set of cameos to kickstart his IPL career, his carnage against MI was the extension of that.

He asserted his dominance at the crease by scoring three sixes off his first 10 deliveries. The right-handed batter even scored a six off a sweep shot against Jasprit Bumrah. Although it was a free hit, the shot was a massive statement of what he is capable of.

Abhishek, unfortunately, could not help PBKS cross the line after being dismissed in the 18th over. But, his knock of 61 runs off 28 deliveries with two fours and seven sixes will live long in the memory of everyone.

#StunnedByLloydStellar #Lloyd #KhayaalJoGharKoGharBanaye #LloydAirConditioner #LloydAC #IPL