Looking back at the last time CSK played DC in the UAE 

The last time the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) played against each other in the UAE before last night's match was in the 8th match of IPL 2014. The match was played in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was Chennai's second match in the tournament and they had lost the first match against Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi, on the other hand, were playing their third match of the tournament. They were beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match and had won their second match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Before this match in 2014, Chennai had a 7-5 win-loss record against Delhi.

CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. Their innings began with a 23 runs partnership between openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum. McCullum was the first wicket to fall, scoring 9 runs. Suresh Raina was the next man in and he had a partnership of 54 runs with Smith.

Smith would eventually get out, scoring 29 off 28 balls. Raina would go on to score 54 runs, the only half-century to be scored in the CSK innings. There were also useful contributions from Faf du Plessis (24) and skipper MS Dhoni (32), which helped CSK reach a total of 177/7 at the end of 20 overs. CSK hit 14 fours and 5 sixes in their innings.

As far as Delhi's bowling was concerned, Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers at 3/32. He picked up the wickets of McCullum, Dhoni and Jadeja. Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem and James Neesham also picked up one wicket each.

DC had a horrible start, managing just 18 runs and losing 3 wickets within the first 5 overs. At the end of the 10th over, they were 53/5 with all their established batsmen being back at the pavilion.

There were two small partnerships of 25 runs between Dinesh Karthik and JP Duminy and 24 runs between Karthik and Neesham. Neesham's 22 runs was the top individual score in the DC innings. DC would eventually end their innings at 84 all out, giving CSK the win by 93 runs.

On the CSK bowling front, Ishwar Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin picked up two wickets each. Ben Hilfenhaus, Mohit Sharma and Dwayne Smith also picked up one wicket each.

Suresh Raina's performance earned him the Player of the Match award.