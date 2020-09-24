The last time KXIP and RCB played against each other in UAE was in 2014 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was the 18th match of IPL 2014. Prior to this match, KXIP had won all its four matches against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders and were sitting on the top of the table.

RCB, on the other hand, had won 2 out of the 4 previous matches. They started the tournament with two consecutive wins against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians but lost the next two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The match between KXIP and RCB began with KXIP winning the toss and electing to bowl first. RCB started off with an excellent first over with Chris Gayle scoring 20 runs off Glenn Maxwell. But the very next over Sandeep Sharma struck for KXIP, picking up two wickets that of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

The next two overs saw RCB score just 1 run and lose two wickets - Yogesh Takawale for a duck and Parthiv Patel (2 runs). The score now was 26/4 with Yuvraj Singh and AB de Villiers in the crease for RCB. These two players put on a partnership of 41 runs before de Villiers departed after 9.2 overs having scored 17 runs. Yuvraj and Albie Morkel then put on a partnership of 26 runs. Yuvraj departed in the 15th over after scoring 35 - the highest individual score in the RCB innings. RCB ended their innings at 124/8 at the end of 20 overs.

For KXIP, Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/15. Maxwell and Rishi Dhawan had also picked up two wickets each and one wicket was taken by Lakshmipathy Balaji.

KXIP reached home comfortably

KXIP, in reply, had a very quiet start scoring just 2 runs in the first over. KXIP lost their first wicket in 4.1 over that of Cheteshwar Pujara (10). KXIP were 22/1 at this point. Virender Sehwag, who opened the batting with Pujara, kept the scoreboard ticking. He had a 11-run parthership with Wriddhiman Saha, 7-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell and a 45-run partnership with David Miller.

Sehwag got out when the score was 88/5 after scoring 32. Useful contributions from Miller (26), skipper George Bailey (16*) and Rishi Dhawan (23*) saw KXIP reach 127/5 with 7 ball to spare.

For RCB, Varun Aaron and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each and Ashok Dinda up one wicket. This win meant that KXIP was the only team that was unbeaten in the entire tournament till that point.

Sandeep Sharma was named as the Player of the Match.