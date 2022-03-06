LSG Match Schedule 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against another new team, Gujarat Titans, on March 28. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

Ahead of the mega auction, the franchise signed KL Rahul (₹17 crore), Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (₹9.2 crore) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crore).

Mentored by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, LSG were one of the most active franchises in the auction room last month. They made some smart buys, including Quinton de Kock (₹6.75 crore), Jason Holder (₹8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (₹8.25 crore) and Deepak Hooda (₹5.75 crore).

Avesh Khan (₹10 crore) and Mark Wood (₹7.5 crore) will lead the pace attack with Dusmantha Chameera as a back-up option. Young leg-spinner Bishnoi will head the spin unit alongside Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham.

LSG, led by KL Rahul, have a well-balanced squad going into the tournament with plenty of options in each department. It will be interesting to see if Gambhir can work his magic as a support staff and lead Lucknow to the title in their maiden IPL campaign.

LSG squad and players list for IPL 2022

KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

IPL 2022 LSG full schedule with timings in IST

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7:30PM, Wankhede Stadium.

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI.

April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium.

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium.

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium.

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30PM, Brabourne Stadium.

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium.

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30PM, Wankhede Stadium.

April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30PM, MCA Stadium, Pune.

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30PM, Wankhede Stadium.

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30PM, MCA Stadium, Pune.

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30PM, MCA Stadium, Pune.

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30PM, Brabourne - CCI.

May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30PM, DY Patil Stadium.

