LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 4 of IPL 2025 ft. Shardul Thakur & Rishabh Pant

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 4 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The Super Giants are plagued by injuries and won't be able to field their entire first-choice pace attack.

Lucknow will be without Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament. Shardul Thakur has been announced as his replacement. Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep will not be available for the team's clash against LSG. Even all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has only been cleared to play as a specialist batter.

Given the above, it's hard to say what kind of approach the Super Giants will take towards constructing their side.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

On that note, here is LSG's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 4 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rishabh Pant (c & wk) and Mitchell Marsh

Initial reports suggested that LSG were keen on opening the batting with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, but that seems unlikely without most of the pacers being available. The franchise might want to use one of their overseas spots on Shamar Joseph, giving room for only one of Markram and Marsh.

The nod could go to the latter, who is arguably a better maximizer of the powerplay. Marsh, an excellent player of pace bowling, could give LSG some flying starts even if he isn't going to be contributing with the ball in hand.

Lucknow have other domestic options who can open the batting, including Yuvraj Choudhary and Arshin Kulkarni, but having more experience at the top might be the way to go. Captain Rishabh Pant seems perfectly suited to the role, and the presence of two other left-handers in the middle order - Nicholas Pooran and David Miller - could tempt him to move up and give the side more balance.

Middle Order: Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Picking LSG's middle order is a fairly straightforward task. Apart from Pooran and Miller, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni and Shahbaz Ahmed will take to the field for the Super Giants.

The trio will need to ensure that they contribute on a regular basis and take some of the load off the superstars. Their batting positions should be flexible, with Badoni perhaps batting ahead of Pooran.

Lower Order: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav

Thakur could immediately make his way into the playing XI thanks to his batting ability, while Prince Yadav could be in line to make his IPL debut. Joseph, the only overseas fast bowler in the squad, could lead the pace attack in the absence of the big-ticket buys.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi will lead the attack, with LSG being entirely dependent on him for wickets through the middle overs.

Impact Player Options - Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Yuvraj Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

As far as impact player options go, LSG will have a ton to choose from.

Kulkarni and Choudhary will add batting depth while offering an additional bowling option, with M Siddharth could prove to be a useful contributor if they want to target the DC opening duo of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis in the powerplay.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, meanwhile, can be selected as a fourth pace option if LSG want to have one in their ranks.

