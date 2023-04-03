LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of IPL 2023 vs CSK

The Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) display in their first game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) gave clear indications that they are on course to make their home ground a fortress this year.

They will encounter a team that has mastered that art over the years, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KL Rahul and Co. will travel to Chennai to take on MS Dhoni's men at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 3.

Having beaten the Delhi Capitals (DC) by a comprehensive margin and Quinton de Kock likely to continue to be unavailable, LSG might not need to consider any changes. But with the impact player rule and the unique Chepauk surface, they might be forced to ponder their options.

Who will take the field for the Super Giants in their second game of the season? Here is LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of IPL 2023 against CSK.

CSK vs LSG: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

KL Rahul has an excellent record against CSK and will want to recover from his scratchy innings in the previous game. The LSG skipper needs to find form at the earliest, with batting depth not being one of his team's biggest strengths.

Kyle Mayers put on a clinic against DC, hammering their bowlers to all corners of the ground. He will face a different challenge altogether in the form of Chennai's spinners, and how he fares remains to be seen.

Deepak Hooda was another LSG player who didn't seem to be at his best. He too will want to recover and make a substantial batting contribution as one of his team's best players of spin.

Krunal Pandya, meanwhile, wasn't needed with the ball against DC. The left-arm spinner is bound to have a role to play in Chennai, though. A batting promotion to counter Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner might also be in order.

Marcus Stoinis desperately needs a good showing, with Mayers and Wood's stellar form likely to cause some selection dilemmas when De Kock returns. He isn't the best batter on slow surfaces and will need to bat out of his skin on Monday.

KL Rahul and Co. might consider making a change or two in the bowling department. Krishnappa Gowtham was excellent in all three departments after coming on as an impact substitute and will definitely be of use against the army of left-handers CSK have.

Gowtham could thus slot into the playing XI at the expense of Jaydev Unadkat, and Lucknow could avail the services of either the left-armer or Yash Thakur as an impact sub if they need an additional pacer.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra is another player who could be used if the situation permits. The Super Giants certainly aren't short of options, and the final XI they go with will depend on the result of the toss and the conditions.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

