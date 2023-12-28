LSG's strongest playing XI and impact players after IPL 2024 auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made the playoffs in each of the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, but they haven't been able to get to the final yet.

This time around, the Super Giants have made a few wholesale changes in the backroom staff as they attempt to go one step further. Andy Flower and Gautam Gambhir are no longer part of the franchise, with Justin Langer embarking on a tough assignment as head coach.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, LSG were involved in a trade with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) that didn't seem to bolster their side significantly. Their work at the auction table was also rather understated as they didn't have funds to work with.

LSG's squad after the IPL 2024 auction: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner, M Siddharth, David Willey, Mohammed Arshad Khan.

Here is LSG's strongest playing XI, along with their impact player candidates, after the IPL 2024 auction.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal

Quinton de Kock retired from ODIs after a prolific World Cup campaign

At his best, KL Rahul is a world-class T20 opener. But he hasn't been at his best for quite a while now, with clear issues regarding his intent and general match awareness. A move to the middle order has worked wonders for Rahul in the other two formats, and it's perhaps time for him to try out the same in 20-over cricket as well.

LSG's acqusition of Devdutt Padikkal makes this decision easier. The southpaw is rather hopeless anywhere other than the top of the order, and placing him alongside Quinton de Kock could the best way forward.

Unfortunately for the Super Giants, a De Kock-Padikkal opening combination leaves them terribly vulnerable against spin, particularly off-spin, in the powerplay. But is there a better way for them to utilize their resources?

Kyle Mayers has his own shortcomings and could deputize for De Kock.

Middle Order: Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

A move to the middle order could work wonders for KL Rahul

Deepak Hooda was one of the worst-performing batters in IPL 2023, but he has been in good form on the domestic circuit. While there are doubts over his ideal batting position, his ability against spin could be used to offset the possibility of stagnation from LSG's opening partnership.

Using Hooda as a finisher hasn't worked well, and No. 3 could be a spot where he flourishes. There is a case for Rahul to be used at No. 3, but Lucknow would ideally want a more dynamic batter at the position.

Nicholas Pooran, who was used lower down the order by LSG in the last season, simply has to bat in the top four. Adept at taking down both pace and spin, the West Indian batter needs to play as many balls as possible. So he could bat at No. 4, with Rahul following him.

Marcus Stoinis has been in woeful form in the ongoing Big Bash League, and his ODI returns over the last year have been nothing short of miserable. He doesn't inspire much confidence, but to put it simply, LSG have no other options. The Aussie's finishing ability and cutters could prove useful, although the team management need to use him lower down the order for him to be effective.

Krunal Pandya will round off the middle order, with Ayush Badoni potentially coming off the bench as an impact player. If Badoni does well, he could replace Hooda in the side, opening up the possibility of Rahul batting higher than No. 5.

Lower Order: Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi will be LSG's lead spinner in IPL 2024

LSG opted to field Naveen-ul-Haq often during IPL 2023, owing to his ability to mix things up and use sluggish surfaces to his advantage. But Mark Wood should still be the frontrunner. There are doubts over Naveen's availability for the upcoming season, and the Englishman's express pace could add a different dimension to the attack.

Now without Avesh Khan, Lucknow should rely on Mohsin Khan to lead their pace attack. Yash Thakur, with his death-bowling ability and all-phase prowess, should partner Mohsin. Yudhvir Charak and Shivam Mavi could serve as backup options for now, although the latter has a real case to be picked.

Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, is an easy choice to be LSG's lead spinner.

LSG's strongest playing XI after IPL 2024 auction: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur.

LSG's impact player candidates after IPL 2024 auction: Ayush Badoni (frontrunner), Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should KL Rahul bat at No. 5 for LSG in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes