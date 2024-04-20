LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 34 ft. MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings suffered their third defeat of IPL 2024 last night (Friday, April 19) against the Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul's excellent 82-run knock helped LSG pull off the highest successful run-chase in IPL matches at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja's half-century and a 28-run cameo from MS Dhoni helped CSK reach 176/6 in 20 overs after LSG asked them to bat first. In reply, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's 134-run opening partnership set the platform for LSG. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran then came in and completed the chase with six balls to spare.

This was the first time that MS Dhoni batted at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. He entertained the fans with a spectacular cameo. In this listicle now, we will look at the top three moments from the IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK match which generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 MS Dhoni lights up Lucknow with another brilliant performance in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has played some unbelievable knocks in IPL 2024 so far. He added one more to that list last night by scoring 28 runs off nine balls at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

The highlight of his knock was the scoop shot that Dhoni played against Mohsin Khan. The uncapped left-arm pacer seemed to be under enormous pressure while bowling to the CSK batter.

Khan started the over with two wides. On the first legitimate delivery of the over, Dhoni smacked a four on the off-side. The CSK batter then stunned Khan with a scoop over the wicketkeeper's head for a six.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul stepped up and led his team from the front in the IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings. Rahul scored 82 runs off 53 balls, and at one stage, it even looked like he could get his century.

However, on the first ball of the 18th over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul attempted a cut shot, only for Ravindra Jadeja to take a one-handed catch at point. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was stunned to see that catch from Jadeja. The third umpire checked if it was a fair catch, and eventually, the decision came in Jadeja's favor.

#3 MS Dhoni's arrival at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium

As mentioned ahead, last night marked the first time MS Dhoni came out to bat at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. He had never played a game for India at this venue, while last year when CSK came to Lucknow for a match, it was abandoned due to rain.

After a long wait, fans in Lucknow finally got a chance to witness the CSK legend live at the stadium. It was an away IPL 2024 game for Chennai, but the majority of the stadium was yellow. When Dhoni came out to bat, the fans roared the loudest, with the Shor Meter reading 124 dB.

Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha also put up an Instagram story to describe how Dhoni's arrival felt live at the venue.

