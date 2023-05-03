LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and IPL records

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host Match 45 of IPL 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This will be the first-ever match CSK has played at this venue.

LSG have already hosted five home games so far this season, while it will be CSK's sixth game on the road. Both teams have 10 points from nine games, and a fiercely competitive contest could be on the cards today.

Before the first ball of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings is bowled, here's a look at the pitch history details at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records & stats

Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow [IPLT20]

The surface at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has not been fruitful for the batters, to say the least. In the last match at this stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants failed to chase a 127-run target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) despite batting 19.5 overs.

Given that both CSK and LSG have some quality spin bowling options in their ranks, spinners will likely dictate terms today. Here are the important numbers you need to know from the previous IPL games played in Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 5.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Results: 0.

Highest individual score: 74 - KL Rahul (LSG) vs. Punjab Kings, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Highest team score: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Lowest team score: 108/10 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 154.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch report

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow [IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, the surface at the venue is generally good for slower bowlers. While the spinners will get plenty of purchase, the fast bowlers will have to vary their pace intelligently.

The average first innings score at the venue in the last four games has been just 135, meaning the batters might have to curb their natural instincts and lower their expectations.

The pitch report for the match between LSG and RCB will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

RCB beat LSG on Monday [IPLT20]

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) trounced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium two days ago (May 1).

On what was a placid surface in Lucknow, RCB posted a total of 126/9 after opting to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with 44 runs, while Virat Kohli scored 31 off 30 balls.

In response, RCB's bowlers bowled with venom and took wickets at regular junctures. As a result, LSG could only put up 108 runs on the board before being bowled out. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma took two wickets each for RCB.

