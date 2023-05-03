LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3. Both Lucknow and Chennai have 10 points each after nine matches.

LSG, who are third in the IPL 2023 points table, went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 18 runs in their last game.

In a contest marred by verbal duels between Virat Kohli and some members of the Lucknow contingent (Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir), Lucknow also suffered a big blow as skipper KL Rahul injured himself badly.

CSK did well with the bat to post 200/4 in their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Opener Devon Conway once again starred with the willow, scoring an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls. Their bowlers, however, failed to defend the score as a good combined effort by Punjab’s batters lifted their team to victory.

Today's LSG vs CSK toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, MS Dhoni said:

“The wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky at the top, so we'll look to bowl first.”

In some good news for Chennai, Deepak Chahar is fit, so he comes in for Akash Singh. Meanwhile, Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma come in for GT.

LSG vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Lucknow subs: Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Daniel Sams, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitch Santner, S Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Today's LSG vs CSK pitch report

According to Aaron Finch and Danny Morrison, the pitch is very patchy and there is quite a lot of green grass on it compared to what has been seen in the past, but it is very dry underneath. Don't expect much bounce. It could still favor spin.

Today's LSG vs CSK match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

LSG vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Anil Chaudhary

TV umpire: Nikhil Patwardhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

