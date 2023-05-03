LSG vs CSK, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

In their sixth home game of the season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both LSG and CSK are in the top half of the table, with five wins in nine matches so far. They also faced each other in the reverse fixture in Chennai where CSK managed to defeat LSG by 12 runs.

The Super Giants will enter the game on the back of a loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home.

On what was a placid surface in Lucknow, RCB posted a total of 126/9 after opting to bat in the first innings. Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with his 44, while Virat Kohli scored 31 off 30 balls.

In what should've been a comfortable chase, LSG threw the match in RCB's favor. They lost KL Rahul due to an injury in the first innings. Although he did come out to bat at No. 11, the match was dead and buried by that point.

RCB bowlers bundled out LSG for 108 in the second innings to script a memorable win by 18 runs.

CSK scorecard from their previous IPL game vs PBKS

Similar to LSG, Chennai Super Kings also endured a defeat in their last game while hosting the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After deciding to bat first, Chennai put up a batting masterclass, breaching the 200-run mark in the first innings. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started brilliantly, putting up an 86-run stand for the first wicket.

While Gaikwad was stumped for 37, Conway (92*) continued his onslaught and carried his bat through the innings. He clobbered his fifth fifty of the season.

Shivam Dube played his part with a 17-ball 26-run cameo. Two other left-handers, Moeen Ali (10) and Ravindra Jadeja (12), though, failed to make much of an impact.

PBKS bowlers pulled things back nicely towards the end before MS Dhoni did only what he could do. Playing the last two deliveries of the innings, he smashed Sam Curran for two back-to-back maximums to take CSK's total to 200/4.

Punjab had an arduous task in front of them, especially given that no team had ever chased down a 200+ run total against CSK at Chepauk previously. Despite that, all PBKS batters chipped in collectively to accomplish the unprecedented.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh started with a bang, amassing a 50-run partnership within the first 25 balls. CSK then tightened some screws and picked up three wickets in the next six overs.

With 96 runs still needed in the last eight overs, all hopes of PBKS were pinned on Liam Livingstone. The Englishman didn't disappoint and clobbered four maximums in his crucial 40-run knock. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma also played vital cameos of 29 and 21 runs, respectively.

The match went to the last ball when the visitors needed three runs off the final delivery. Sikandar Raza pulled off a victory for PBKS as he guided the ball towards the leg side to run three and script a remarkable win for his side.

After facing two consecutive defeats in their last two games, CSK will be rearing to bounce back in the tournament. A tightly contested match might be on the cards for the fans today.

